Idelle (Schwartz) Marglous, 77 – late of Swampscott. Died on May 13, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Leonard Marglous. Dear daughter of the late Jack and Eleanor (Goldman) Schwartz. Devoted mother of Jayme Winnick of Natick and Peter Winnick of Medford, Ore. Cherished grandmother of Davis Winnick, Logan Ella Winnick, and Addie Winnick Dahan. Treasured stepmother of David and Linda Marglous, Debbie and Stephen Maltzman, and Jennifer Marglous. Adored stepgrandmother of Jacob and Samantha Marglous and Allie and Ryan Maltzman. The loving sister of Barbara Jacobs and Steven and Leslie Schwartz.

A funeral service for Idelle will be held on Friday, May 17 at 11:00 a.m., at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem. Interment will follow at Temple Emanu-El Memorial Park, 16 Buxton Road, Danvers.