Last week, faced with Jewish establishment organizations which won’t do much to defend Jewish students, attorney Karen Hurvitz singlehandedly took legal action against a hate panel at UMass. The panel featured top celebrity anti-Semites, including Linda Sarsour and Roger Winter, who believe that Jews have no right to self-governance in the land of their origin. UMass, an agency of the Massachusetts state government, rented them the space. You paid for the venue rented to racists.

Skipping over the true horrors in the Middle East – where women’s genitals are mutilated, gays are stoned, Christians are crucified, their churches bombed, their women and girls raped, where blacks are enslaved by Arabs and Muslims in five African countries, these “liberationists” focus on Israel’s so-called “occupation,” a situation in which 100 percent of Palestinians in Gaza have self-rule as do 95 percent of Palestinians in the West Bank. They are a fraud. Claiming to act out of deep feeling for human rights, they ignore the real horrors suffered by gays, Christians, Muslims and Africans in the Middle East – in order to spit on the Jews.

Hurvitz did not, as misreported in some media, try to stifle the First Amendment rights of the haters. They could speak wherever they like, she said, just not on the public dime. The ADL and the JCRC, on the other hand, followed their established pattern of ducking when bullets fly. Having for years whitewashed the Newton school committee’s use of Arab funded anti-Israel curricula, they again cowered. ADL got up just enough passion to write a letter.

Silence and weakness have never been friends of the Jews. We need and we deserve better leaders and we need to support those in our community, like Karen Hurvitz, who are willing to act on behalf of a Jewish community under assault.

Charles Jacobs, President

Americans for Peace and Tolerance

Watertown