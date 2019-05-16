I read with interest Saul Heller’s letter last week spewing the liberal lies about President Trump with no evidence. Notice he accused the current administration of “trampling our constitution with impunity” … with no examples.

Notice he talks about racism as a tool to divide our nation. Again, no real examples.

I could go on about the incompetence of Obama, the racist and anti-Semitic policies and actions of the left but, instead consider the following:

1. Jerusalem is recognized as Israel’s capital

2. The Golan Heights are recognized as Israel

3. The unemployment rate is the lowest in 49 years

4. The unemployment rate among minorities is the lowest in history

5. Countries are now forced to pay their own way in the UN and NATO

6. A red line has meaning

7. The stock market is at a record high

8. Industries are moving back to the US

9. Wages are up

10. Working on achieving border security

You get the point, I understand that people do not like the personality of President Trump and frankly I don’t like a lot of his tweets. That being said, however, it is his policies that count and we are better off today than we were three years ago … and that cannot be denied.

Elliott Margolis

Beverly