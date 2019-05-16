“From the depths I cry out to you O God,” the Psalmist wrote, and so do we, the Jewish clergy of the North Shore, cry out, yet again, from the depths of our grief and indignation at the loss of life and spilling of blood at Chabad of Poway Synagogue in California, adding to the already exhausting list of white supremacists targeting Jews and other minorities.

We extend our condolences to the family of Lori Kaye, and our prayers for healing to the other victims of this senseless attack and their loved ones. Adding to the hurt, this terrible act of hatred came on Shabbat and on the last day of Passover, bringing the plague of darkness to the final day of what had been a joyful festival of freedom.

As we offer our condolences to the San Diego community, inspired by our season of liberation, we also ask what action each of us can take to replace fear and hatred with compassion and kindness.

As members of the North Shore Rabbis and Cantors Association we say that our Jewish community stands in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in California and around the world. Together, we raise our voices in a call for peace and we ask others to join us in fighting the growing white supremacy and anti-Semitism that led to this and other attacks. We must not point fingers at people with differing political views, as if to engage in a contest to determine who, in which party, is more anti-Semitic. Instead, we must join hands and stand united as we redouble our efforts to end all hate.

We are grateful to our community leaders, law enforcement, and religious partners who offer support and comfort in this moment of despair and renew our call to work together as a united community to end this cycle of violence. The outpouring of support from friends and neighbors of all faiths following the deadly attacks at houses of worship in recent days remind us of the light in the world and teach that love is stronger than enmity and faith more powerful than despair.

We encourage all to continue to be engaged or to become more involved in Jewish life; to show up to pray, to comfort, to be comforted, to learn, to act for a better world, and to be part of the interconnectedness of community that runs deeper than anything that might seem to divide us.

There are any number of issues and challenges to work on related to anti-Semitism and all forms of violence. We hope that this letter gets the point across that as a community, we must stand together against hate.

We pray as a whole community united, “Lo yisa goy el goy cherev. Lo yilmedu od milchama” (“Nation shall not lift up sword against nation. Let them learn no longer the ways of war.”

– Isaiah 2:4)

L’Shalom,

Rabbi Alison P. Adler, Temple B’nai Abraham, Beverly

Rabbi David Cohen-Henriquez, Temple Sinai, Marblehead

Rabbi Bernie Horowitz, Associate Rabbi, Temple Ner Tamid, Peabody

Rabbi David Kudan, Temple Tiferet Shalom, Peabody

Rabbi Steven Lewis, Temple Ahavat Achim, Gloucester

Rabbi Rim Meirowitz, Rabbi Emeritus, Temple Shir Tikvah, Winchester

Rabbi David J. Meyer, Temple Emanu-El, Marblehead

Rabbi Richard Perlman, Temple Ner Tamid, Peabody

Rabbi Michael Ragozin, Congregation Shirat Hayam, Swampscott

Rabbi Benjamin Resnick, Congregation Ahavas Achim, Newburyport