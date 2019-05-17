Lisa Edelstein, writer, producer, director and star of “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce” and “The Kominsky Method,” charmed The Boston Globe’s Meredith Goldstein onstage at Combined Jewish Philanthropies’ annual Pomegranate Society & Friends event on May 6.

The Boston-born actress was the keynote speaker at this year’s event, sharing stories of her life’s challenges and successes with the 410 attendees who came in support of CJP’s Women’s Philanthropy initiatives.

The event was one of CJP’s most successful yet, with Lisa’s vibrant, energetic personality captivating guests both on and off stage as she answered questions from the audience and mingled with attendees before and after her speech.