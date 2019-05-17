The Chelsea Football Club and the New England Revolution took part in the “March of the Living” event in Poland, held annually in remembrance of the Holocaust, on May 2. The teams’ participation in the march was the latest activity in a continuing series of commitments both organizations have made as part of a joint effort between Mr. Abramovich and the Kraft family to harness the power of sport to combat anti-Semitism and discrimination around the world.

The March of the Living is an annual event that brings people from around the world together to explore the history of the Holocaust, with an expected 10,000 people marching from Auschwitz to Birkenau, the largest Nazi concentration camp complex built during World War II.

Last year, Chelsea FC was the first Premier League club to ever send a delegation to the March of the Living. This year, Chelsea FC was joined by the Revolution, whose participation marks the first appearance by a U.S. team. Director Eugene Tenenbaum, CEO Guy Laurence, former manager Avram Grant, and club ambassador Steve Redgrave represented Chelsea. Participants from the Revolution included President Brian Bilello and Club Ambassador Charlie Davies.

“Chelsea is honored to participate in the March of the Living for the second year in a row,” said Chelsea Director Eugene Tenenbaum. “We started this initiative to raise awareness of and tackle anti-Semitism in all its forms more than a year ago and sharing this experience of paying our respects to the millions of Jews who lost their lives in the Holocaust with members of the New England Revolution goes a long way in spreading the message of unity and tolerance.”

“The New England Revolution are honored to join the March of the Living this year to recognize the legacy of those who lost their lives in the Holocaust,” said Revolution President Brian Bilello. “With prejudice and hate crimes on the rise, we feel it’s important to use our voice to help combat discrimination of any kind and we are proud to partner with Chelsea to help promote equality and tolerance.”

The march is designed to contrast starkly with the death marches that occurred toward the end of the war. Since its inception in 1988, more than 260,000 individuals from 52 countries have marched down the same three-kilometer path leading from Auschwitz to Birkenau on Holocaust Remembrance Day.