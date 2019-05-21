Barbara Noymer, of Marble­head, passed away peacefully in her home on May 17, 2019 at the age of 90. Born Barbara Jane Alperin to Helen (Beck) Alperin and Maurice G. Alperin, she graduated from Newton High School in 1946 and from Simmons College in 1950.

Barbara was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, as well as a dear friend to many. She remained close friends with many of her childhood, college, career and community friends right up until her death. She loved living in Marblehead, her home of over 66 years. She was widely known as a skilled and caring guidance counselor at Marblehead High School, where she worked for many years. Barbara’s grandchildren would marvel, while out and about in Marblehead with Grandma, when former students would shout out, “Hi, Mrs. Noymer!” and fill Barbara in on college and post-college life. She always remembered her former students and was always eager to hear how they were doing.

In 1971, when her oldest child went off to college and her youngest went to kindergarten, Barbara furthered her education part-time. She earned a Master of Education degree and with a specialty in Guidance and Counseling from Salem State College in 1975. Initially, she worked for Operation Bootstrap in Lynn and offered private college and career coaching prior to becoming a Guidance Counselor at MHS in 1983. Throughout this time, she managed to bake her famous graham cracker squares and send care packages to her kids in college.

Barbara loved being outside in the fresh air, and many people in Marblehead recognized her as a frequent walker. She also loved the beach and enjoyed riding her bike and cross-country skiing for recreation. With her husband Arthur, she traveled widely and loved meeting new people to add to her circle of friends.

Barbara was predeceased by her husband and best friend of 67 years, Arthur Noymer. She leaves her four children: David and his wife Sandy Puritz of Newton, Edward and his wife Leslie Luft Noymer of Andover, Beth Noymer Levine and her partner Mark Goldfarb of Utah, and Peter and his wife Grace Colon of California. She also leaves her 10 grandchildren: Jeffrey and Samuel Noymer, Rebecca and Deborah Noymer, Nathaniel, Hannah, and Molly Levine, and Benjamin, Katharine, and Jacob Noymer. In addition, she leaves her former son-in-law Henry Levine, and her sister Nancy Alexander. Barbara also leaves extended family members, including many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Barbara’s funeral will be held on Sunday, May 26 at 11:00 a.m., at Temple Emanuel, 385 Ward St., Newton Centre. Interment will follow at Temple Emeth Memorial Park, 776 Baker St., West Roxbury. Shiva will be observed at the home of David Noymer and Sandy Puritz following the burial until 5 p.m., and again from 7-9 p.m. On Monday and Tuesday, Shiva will be observed at Barbara’s late residence from 2-5 p.m., and from 7-9 p.m. Shiva will resume at David’s home on Wednesday and Thursday from 2-5 p.m., and 7-9 p.m., and Friday from 2-5 p.m.

The family wants to thank Julia Raynes and her wonderful caregivers for their loyal friendship and impeccable care, as well as Amy Bartlett, RN, from Care Dimensions. Donations in Barbara’s memory may be made to the Abbot Public Library Fund, Inc., P.O. Box 1409, Marblehead, MA 01945; please note ‘Abbot 140 Capital Campaign.’

Arrangements wee handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.