Claire (Herman) Kaufman, 91 – late of Woodstock, Ga., formerly of Pompano Beach, Fla., and Malden. Died on May 18, 2019.

Devoted wife of the late Edward Kaufman. Beloved mother of Wendy Marcus and Laurene Kaufman. Adored grandmother of Adam Marcus and Jason Marcus. Dear sister of Frances Turkel and the late Sally Sulitzer.

Services at the Beth Israel Cemetery, 251 Main St. (Route 28), North Reading on Thursday, May 23 at 12 noon. Memorial week will be private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation. (Goldman)