David Levy, a lifelong resident of Winthrop, died on May 6, 2019.

Beloved husband of Erma A. (Aronson) Levy. Devoted father of Howard Levy and his wife Angela of Winthrop and Ellen Halperin and her husband Richard of Sarasota, Fla. Loving son of the late Isaac Levy and the late Jennie (Pearlstein) Levy. Dear brother of the late Max Levy, Maurice Levy, Ethel Carlin, Dorothy Sussman, and Edward Levy. Loving and devoted Papa of Scott Rosen, Eric Halperin, and Adam Halperin.

David was past president of Temple Tifereth Israel of Winthrop, past commander of the Benjamin Groman Post #104 Jewish War Veterans, Past Grand of Odd Fellows Club, and former member of the Masons. He was a veteran of the Korean War. Contributions in David’s name may be made to Temple Tifereth Israel, 93 Veterans Road, Winthrop, MA 02152. (Torf)