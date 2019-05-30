In the wake of an incident last Saturday, during which two rabbis were berated and taunted with anti-Semitic slurs by a motorist in a pickup truck on Lowell Street, the city of Peabody will hold a rally for peace, unity and inclusion on Wed., June 5 at 4 p.m. on the steps of Peabody City Hall.

According to Rabbi Nechemia Schusterman, who leads Chabad of Peabody, the incident took place on May 25. Schusterman said that while out on a walk with Rabbi Sruli Baron, a man in a loud pickup truck swore at him and threw a penny at him and dared the rabbi to pick it up.

“The incident described by Rabbi Schusterman is an act of hate pure and simple,” said Peabody Mayor Ted Bettencourt. “As mayor, I ask our entire community to come together to condemn such despicable words and actions. We offer our support for Rabbi Schusterman and Rabbi Baron and we pledge to stand together with the Jewish community in the face of such hatred. The City of Peabody is and will continue to be a welcoming community which values inclusion, tolerance, and respect for all.”

The program is also being sponsored by the Peabody Clergy and Ministerial Association.