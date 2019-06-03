Diana (Bressler) Goldberg, of Marblehead, entered into rest on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the age of 80.

Beloved wife of the late Harold Goldberg. Dear daughter of the late Isadore and Fannie (Willing) Bressler. Devoted mother of Jill Jones (Tony) and Michael Elias. Cherished Mema of Miryam Jones, Kegan Jones, Alexi Maynard, and Dylan Elias. The loving sister of Alvin Bressler (Roberta) and the late Murry Bressler. The treasured sister-in-law of Joanie Segal.

Diana grew up in Laurelton, N.Y., graduated from Far Rockaway High School, and raised her family in Swampscott. She sold real estate for Sagan Realtors for 35 years. She was a dedicated member of Temple Emanu-El of Marblehead. She loved her children, grandchildren, family and friends, and most especially her dog Izzi.

A funeral service for Diana will be held on Tuesday, June 4 at 11:00 a.m., at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem. Interment will follow on Wednesday, June 5 at 1:30 p.m., at Old Montefiore Cemetery, 121-83 Springfield Boulevard, Jamaica, N.Y.

Shiva will be held at the home of Rebecca and Bradley Sontz following services until 3 p.m., and will resume Thursday, June 6 from 2-4 p.m., and 6-8 p.m., and Friday, June 7th from 1-3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.