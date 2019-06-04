Shirley “Pintzi” (Queen) Cole, of Peabody, entered into rest on June 3, 2019 at the age of 89.

Beloved wife of William Cole for 68 years. Devoted mother of Nanci King and her late husband Timothy, Martin and his wife Marisa, and Larry and his dear friend Amy Cole. Cherished grandmother of Sarah, Michael, and Leandra. The loving sister of Leonard Queen. Dear daughter of the late Hyman and Sadie (Cohen) Queen.

Nothing was more important to Pintzi than her adoring family and treasured friends.

A funeral service for Pintzi will be held on Thursday, June 6 at 11:00 a.m., at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem. Interment will follow at Ahabot Sholom Cemetery, 16 Buxton Road, Danvers. Shiva will be held at the home of Dr. Karen Gruskin and Dr. Temple Smith following services on June 6 until 7 p.m., and will continue on Friday, June 7 from 1-5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Pintzi’s memory to Temple Ner Tamid, 368 Lowell St., Peabody, MA 01960, or to Hadassah Boston, 1320 Centre St., Suite 205, Newton Center, MA 02459 (www.hadassah.org/regions/boston/). For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.