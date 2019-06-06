Rebecca “Reba” Rizzo, 86 – late of Peabody. Died on June 5, 2019.

Reba grew up in Malden, and raised her family in West Peabody. She loved to cook, bake, play piano and paint. She cherished her time spent with family and friends.

Beloved wife of the late Michael W. Rizzo, Sr. Mother of Karen M. (Rizzo) Marsh and her husband James E. Marsh, Jr. of Saugus, Michael W. Rizzo, Jr. and his wife Jane (Gentile) of W. Peabody, Gerald A. Rizzo and his wife Lisa (Ganz) of Delray Beach, Fla., and Paul Rizzo and Tami Ewing-Mackay of Beverly. Grandmother of Matthew W. Rizzo and his wife Alicia of Danvers, Genna M. Valeri and her husband Dana of Beverly, Justin A. Rizzo and his wife Alexandra of Orlando, Fla., Jonathan S. Rizzo of Amesbury, and Janelle E. Marsh of Saugus. Great-grandmother of Nicholas, Craig, Paige and Samuel Rizzo, and Angelo and Josephine Valeri. Sister of David Labovich of Lynn, and the late Melvin, Irving and Steven Labovich. Sister-in-law of Mary Rizzo of Stoneham, Anthony R. Rizzo and his wife Sylvia (D’Ambrosio), Giacomo Rizzo, and Madeline DiPinto and her husband Salvatore. Aunt of many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service for Rebecca will be held on Tuesday, June 11 at 10 a.m., at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem, followed by interment at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to The Roger B. Trask Adult Day Health at the Peabody Council on Aging, 75 Central St., Ste. R, Peabody, MA 01960. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)