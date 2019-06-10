Evelyn (Berman) Matloff, of Dedham, age 96, formerly of Newton, died on May 31, 2019.

Beloved wife for 70 years of the late Dr. Jacob J. Matloff. Devoted mother of Dr. Ronald Matloff and his wife Cindy, Dr. Daniel Matloff and his wife Robin, Dr. Steven Matloff and his wife Elissa, and Sara-Jane Rogers and her husband Rick. Loving grandmother of Johanna (Steve), Jonathan (Leslie), Rebecca (Evan), Jeremy (Robyn), Arielle (Jason), Madison (Alex), Sarah, Joshua (Becca), Rachel (Eric), Adam (Jen) and Leah. Great-grandmother of Caleb and Norah, Eliza and Lily, Haley and Ava, and Addie. Dear sister of the late Herbert L. Berman.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Evelyn’s memory may be made to Hebrew SeniorLife NewBridge, 5000 Great Meadow Road, Dedham, MA 02026. (Levine)