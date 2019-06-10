Frances Lena Hooker, 87, of Chelsea, died on June 8, 2019 at the Chelsea Jewish Nursing Home.

Born and raised in Chelsea, she was the loving daughter of the late Reuben and Rhoda (Bloom) Hooker. Frances was educated in Chelsea and continued her education in a two-year business school. She was employed as an underwriter for Alexander & Alexander Insurance Co.

Frances was a devoted daughter, sister, aunt, and friend to many and will be deeply missed.

Frances is survived by her sister Ryna Veneziano of Revere, her brother Marvin Hooker of Chelsea, her niece Kim Kaner and her husband Larry of Manchester, nephew Todd Veneziano of N.Y., and her great-nieces Ashley and Cortney Kaner. She was predeceased by her brother Lawrence Hooker.

A funeral service will be held at the Torf Funeral Chapel, 151 Washington Ave., Chelsea, on Tuesday, June 11 at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow in Greenview Cemetery, Everett. Contributions in Frances’ memory may be made to The Alzheimer’s Association, MA/NH Chapter, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For an online guestbook, visit www.torffuneralservice.com.