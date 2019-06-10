Victoria P. (Hasday) Linsky, 94 – late of Peabody. Died on June 7, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Harold “Lenny” Linsky. Devoted mother of Lorna Goldberg and her husband Harvey and Mark Linsky and his wife Roberta. Cherished grandmother of Scott and Christy Goldberg, Michael and Tiffany Goldberg, Sheryl and Nick Adam, and Matthew and Kendra Linsky. The treasured great-grandmother of Evan, Mackenzie, Ayla, and Blake Goldberg, and James and Natalia Adam. The loving sister of the late Diana Eskenazi, the late Morris Gibeley, the late Joseph Gibeley, the late Naomi “May” Modiano, the late Leon Hasday, the late Victor Hasday, and the late Isaac “Izzy” Hasday. Dear daughter of the late Robert and Fannie (Behar) Hasday.

Victoria grew up in Peabody, attended high school in Peabody, and raised her family in Gloucester. She was a factory worker and a salesperson. Victoria was a dedicated member of Temple Ahavath Achim and Sisterhood Hadassah, during which time she received the Woman of the Year Award. She volunteered for many years as a greeter at Lahey Clinic. Victoria loved dancing up a storm with her husband Lenny; playing cards with her friends at Brooksby Village; creating games with her grandchildren; staying in touch with her over 150 nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews, and great-great-great nieces and nephews; and making new friends at every opportunity. All of her family and friends will miss her warm heart and her guidance.

A funeral service for Victoria will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., at Temple Ahavath Achim, 86 Middle St., Gloucester. Interment will follow at Sons of Jacob Cemetery, 16 Buxton Road, Danvers.

Shiva will be held at the home of Lorna and Harvey Goldberg, following services on June 12 until 8 p.m., with a Minyan at 7:30 p.m. Shiva will continue Thursday, June 13 from 1-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and Friday, June 14 from 1-4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in’s Victoria memory to Temple Ahavath Achim, 86 Middle St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or to Congregation Tifereth Israel, 8 Pierpont St., Peabody MA 01960. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)