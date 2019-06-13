The Lappin Foundation and the Jewish Journal recently hosted Campaus Climate Update, a passionate student-led discussion for the community about their challenges and responses to anti-Semitism and anti-Israel activities and sentiments on their college campuses and at high school. There was consensus amongst the panelists about the critical need for a teen Israel experience and Israel advocacy training before Jewish students go to college to enable them to effectively deal with anti-Semitism and the anti-Israel climate in academia.