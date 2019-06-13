JERUSALEM – Next month, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will have been in office longer than Israel’s legendary founding father, David Ben-Gurion. Both were political machinators. However, the contrast between the two leaders could not be greater.

One was a fervent socialist; the other is a diehard capitalist. One led his nation to victory after a devastating War of Independence, which left his country bleeding and vulnerable; the other inherited a regional superpower and a resilient economy.

However, the real difference is their life style. One was a yoga-practicing ascetic, who lived in a shack in a desert kibbutz; the other is a penny-pinching millionaire, who loves the high life and lives in a mansion in glitzy Caesarea.

For all his longevity in office, formidable faults are now appearing in the Netanyahu edifice, which might well crumble come September 17, when the latest round of general elections are due to take place.

Looming above all his other problems is the major pitfall posed by Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit, who is determined to indict Netanyahu on three criminal graft charges, all of which involve allegations that he advanced the interests of businesspeople in exchange for expensive gifts and positive media coverage.

Netanyahu pooh-poohed the notion that he would be indicted when news of a police investigation was first made public. “Nothing will come of it, because there is nothing,” became the prime minister’s mantra, enthusiastically echoed by his Likud party supporters.

The wily prime minister tried every trick in the book to forestall being indicted. He put pressure on the police, including not extending, as is customary, the tenure of his handpicked National Police Chief Roni Alsheich, who nonetheless handed over to Mandelblit, Netanyahu’s handpicked attorney general, the results of the police investigations recommending indictment.

Netanyahu also claimed that he needed financial help to pay his lawyers. When he eventually retained a legal team, they tried to delay for as long as possible a pre-indictment hearing, which allows the defense to try to persuade the attorney general to change his mind. Mandelblit doggedly refused to indefinitely postpone the hearing, now set for October.

Fearing that he might find himself in court before November, when elections were due following his 2015 victory, Netanyahu engineered early elections in April. Hoping that if he were reelected, he could claim that the public had made clear what it thought about the allegations against him.

After the April 9 poll, Netanyahu claimed victory, even though his Likud party won the same number of seats (35) in the 120-member Knesset, as the upstart new Blue-White party, led by former IDF chief of staff Beni Gantz, a neophyte politician. However, since a majority of the newly elected Knesset Members recommended that Netanyahu be tasked with forming a new government, President Reuven Rivlin acquiesced.

Israel’s proportional electoral system, with a threshold of 3.25 percent of the national vote, can be described as overly democratic, giving undue weight to small parties pushing their own partisan agendas.

The ultimate winners of elections are coalitions comprising of the largest blocs. When the centrist Kadima party, under Tzipi Livni, won 28 seats in the 2009 election, Netanyahu became prime minister, even though his party only garnered 27 seats, because he was able to put together a majority coalition.

The direct election of the prime minister was implemented in three elections, 1996, 1999 and 2001. But the elected prime minister never had enough party seats to ensure a stable government and the idea was dropped soon after the 2001 election.

Netanyahu’s potential coalition partners following the April poll were dealing with a weakened prime minister compelled to expend much of his energy in a last-ditch effort to dodge prosecution and keep out of jail.

Despite publicly declaring before the vote that he would not seek tailor-made legislation after the election to protect himself, he did the precise opposite. He initiated a new immunity law and legislation to limit the power of the Supreme Court to overturn it. His potential coalition partners saw he was holding a weak hand, called his bluff and demanded even further concessions.

There were even signs of dissension within the ranks of the Likud. Leading members of his own party were upset at Netanyahu’s appointment of a back-bench Likud Knesset Member Amir Ohana to the post of justice minister in his interim government. Ohana’s sole qualification for the job appeared to be his unswerving devotion to his boss and his determination to push through legislation to safeguard the PM from prosecution.

With crunch time looming, Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman, a long-time Netanyahu foe, tightened the screws. Netanyahu had sewn up his other right-wing partners. Now only Liberman remained. Despite holding just five seats, he was the one preventing a right-wing majority. He refused, however, to tone down his demands on the ultra-Orthodox military enlistment bill, which jeopardized the PM’s deals with the Haredi parties.

Desperate, Netanyahu even attempted to make a deal with the Labor party. However, Labor, down to a historic low with only six seats, refused to take the bait, so Netanyahu faced the humiliating prospect of returning his mandate to the president, with the possibility of Rivlin giving the task of forming the government to Gantz, or even worse to the prime minister’s Likud rival, Gideon Saar.

Netanyahu wasn’t going to let that happen. So, on May 29, at 11:59 p.m., one minute before his chance of forming the next government expired, he forced through a vote in the Knesset to hold new elections.

Netanyahu’s frantic efforts to remain in power and to stave off prosecution for his alleged crimes, and his failed bid to put together a coalition have tarnished his winner image and bode ill for his chances of doing any better on September 17.

Avi Hoffman is a Jerusalem-based journalist.