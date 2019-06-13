Our friends who organize North Shore Pride call us “The Singing Rabbis.” This will be the third year that members of the North Shore Rabbis and Cantors Association (NSRCA) will participate in the Pride Interfaith Celebration, which will be held at Tabernacle Church in Salem on June 20 at 7 p.m. Each year we share a song about love and compassion; something comforting and uplifting.

If we think about how religion – any stream of it – has a long history of persecuting, banning and murdering LGBTQ people, we begin to understand the emotional and healing power of this kind of interfaith gathering. Those who attend the North Shore Pride March (this year on June 22 in Salem), join with people of all ages, representatives from houses of worship and local businesses, and community leaders and politicians.

This year, North Shore Pride is marking Stonewall: “Looking Back, Marching Forward, 50 Years.” The Stonewall Uprising is considered to be the foundation of the modern LGBTQ movement. On June 28, 1969 police raided a gay bar called the Stonewall Inn, located in Greenwich Village. Raids had happened so many times before that people were fed up, and protests erupted that lasted for days. The Gay Liberation Front started to form the night of the uprising and organized the first gay pride march. During the year between the uprising and the march, they established the first transgender organization and the first LGBTQ community center. These radical actions laid the foundation for the family and community programs and marches of today, including in Israel.

Our congregations are certainly more welcoming to LGBTQ people and families than they were in past generations. Many changes have been supported by Keshet, a national organization working for LGBTQ rights and inclusion in Jewish life, and they might include some or all of the following: having inclusive language in our materials, gender-neutral bathrooms, the presence of rainbow and transgender flags, same-sex weddings in our sanctuaries, lifecycle rituals for all genders, special workshops for our educators and communities, supporting LGBTQ rights legislation, and having a presence at North Shore Pride. It can also mean that someone who is looking for a community can walk in and find a place completely loving to all, no matter their gender or who they love.

That is what our sacred texts teach, after all. Every human being is created in the Divine Image. Divine Love flows through all life, through each and every one of us, and we are to channel it into our actions and how we treat each other. This is how we heal lives, and the world.

As LGBTQ members of our North Shore communities, around the country, and throughout world face increased attacks on their well-being and their basic rights, let us remember Stonewall, and journey forward, with love, together.

Rabbi Alison P. Adler,

Temple B’nai Abraham, Beverly, NSRCA President

Rabbi David Cohen-Henriquez,

Temple Sinai, Marblehead

Rabbi Greg Hersh,

Temple Emmanuel of Wakefield

Rabbi David Kudan,

Temple Tiferet Shalom, Peabody

Rabbi Steven Lewis,

Temple Ahavat Achim, Gloucester

Rabbi Rim Meirowitz,

Rabbi Emeritus, Temple Shir Tikvah, Winchester

Rabbi David J. Meyer,

Temple Emanu-El, Marblehead

Rabbi Richard Perlman,

Temple Ner Tamid, Peabody

Rabbi Michael Ragozin,

Congregation Shirat Hayam, Swampscott

Rabbi Benjamin Resnick,

Congregation Ahavas Achim, Newburyport

Cantor Bruce Siegel,

Retired, contributes at TBA, Beverly and TAA, Gloucester

Cantor Alty Weinreb,

Congregation Shirat Hayam, Swampscott