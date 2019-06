Josh Solomon, 23, graduated from the Isenberg School of Man­agement, at the University of Massachusetts Amherst on May 11. Solomon, of Swamp­scott, has accepted a job in Madison, Wisc., where he will work as a project manager for Epic, a medical software company. His parents, Gayle and Dean, sisters Bonnie and Ariela, and his extended family, are all very proud of him. Mazel tov Josh!