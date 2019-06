Temple Ner Tamid of Peabody recently celebrated its 60th anniversary. The weekend began with a Shabbat dinner, honoring past presidents of the temple, Sisterhood & Men’s Club. Shabbat services including guest Cantors Josh and Emanuel Perlman as well as Scholar in Residence Dr. Marvin Wilson from Gordon College. Sunday concluded the weekend with the Perlman Brothers Concert held at the Higgins Middle School in Peabody. Over 275 people attended the fun, hamish concert.