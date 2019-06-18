Berta Gradus, 98 – late of Lynn. Died on June 17, 2019.

Devoted mother of Leonard Gradus and his wife Milla. Cherished grandmother of Alex (Veronica) and David. Treasured great-grandmother of Nicholas. Dear daughter of the late Lazar and Chaya-Sura Vishnepolski.

Berta grew up in the Ukraine and Russia and raised her own family in Russia and the U.S. She was a pediatric nurse. Berta loved flowers and birds, but most of all her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild. She cherished her time spent with family and friends.

A funeral service for Berta was held on June 18 at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. Interment followed at Ahavath Achim Anshe Sfard Cemetery, 89 Lake Shore Road, Lynn. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to a charity of your choice.