NEWTON – Hebrew College honored notable Jewish community leaders, scholars, and innovators, and celebrated more than 100 graduates during its June 2 commencement exercises.

Dr. Avivah Gottlieb Zornberg, an eminent Scottish-born Israeli Torah scholar, teacher, and author, delivered the commencement address to a full house of students, faculty members, staff and guests. The student speaker was Misha Clebenar, a rabbinical ordainee who was born in the former Soviet Union.

Among the 11 rabbinical graduates, three will be working in New York: Hayley Goldstein, as a rabbi at Cornell University Hillel; Joel Goldstein as a rabbi at Syracuse University Hillel; and Shuki Zehavi as a rabbi at Temple Adath Yeshurun, a conservative congregation in Syracuse. Four graduates will remain in Massachusetts: Allison Poirier, as a rabbi at Temple Beth Sholom, a conservative congregation in Framingham; Jessica Lowenthal as a rabbi at Temple Beth Shalom, a reform congregation in Melrose; Stephanie Sanger-Miller as assistant director of Brandeis University Hillel; and Jevin Eagle as executive director of Boston University Hillel. Misha Clebaner will be the assistant rabbi at North Shore Temple Emanuel, a reform congregation in Sydney, Australia.

Hebrew College presented four honorary degrees and two awards at this year’s commencement. The honorary degree recipients included Mark E. Atkins, MBA, a business leader and dedicated Hebrew College alumnus; Alice Hildegard Shalvi, Ph.D., an Israeli feminist activist, educator and scholar; Mary Evelyn Tucker, Ph.D., Yale faculty and pioneer in the field of religion and ecology; and Avivah Gottleib Zornberg, PhD, a Scottish-born Israeli Torah scholar, teacher, and author.