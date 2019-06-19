Harriet (Vinograde) Covell, 100 – late of Brookline, formerly of Wakefield. Died on June 18, 2019.

Devoted wife of the late Dr. Lester L. Covell. Beloved mother of Linda and her husband Jonathan Davis, Wendy and her husband Benjamin Jaramillo, and Felicia and her husband Charles Nadel. Adored grandmother of James Davis, Rafael Jaramillo, Max Davis, Mirele Kessous, Emily Nadel, Anna Davis, Graham Nadel, and 12 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Bernard Vinograde.

Services at the Temple Emmanuel Cemetery Lakeside Ave., 492 North Ave., Wakefield on Thursday, June 20 at 2 p.m. Memorial week will be observed privately. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Perkins Talking Book Library c/o Perkins School for the Blind, 175 North Beacon St., Watertown, MA 02472. (Goldman)