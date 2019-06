Joan (Stecker) Marx – late of Newton. Died on June 20, 2019.

Beloved wife of Frederic Marx. Dear daughter of the late Sidney and Claire Stecker. Loving sister of Howard Stecker.

Services were private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan’s memory may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, New England Chapter, 101A First Ave., Waltham, MA 02451.

