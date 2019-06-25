Marion (Stein) Schwartz – late of Revere, formerly of Chelsea. Died on Sunday, June 23, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Melvin Schwartz. Devoted mother of Susan Girard and her husband William of Lynn. Loving daughter of the late Morris and Gussie (Bobby) Stein. Dear sister of Rozaline Kaufman and her husband Ed. Loving grandmother of Kirsten and Matthew Soroko and Matthew and Amanda Girard. Great-grandmother of Emmie, Aj, Mia, Elle, and Brooke. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Special “thank you” to the 3rd floor staff at the Light House Nursing Care Center in Revere.

Services at the Torf Funeral Chapel, 151 Washington Ave., Cary Sq., Chelsea, on Wednesday, June 26 at 11 a.m. Interment in Chevra Mishna Cemetery, Lynn. Shiva will be held in Marion’s memory from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday at the home of Susan and William Girard. Contributions in Marion’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090. Visit www.torffuneralservice.com for an online guestbook and directions.