Soderberg Insurance Services is offering an educational scholarship dedicated in memory of the agency’s co-founder Frances Soderberg. Frances was an active member of the North Shore community for over 50 years.

Her youngest daughter Karen was born with Down’s Syndrome. Mrs. Soderberg was instrumental in the integration of recreational and educational programs for children and young adults who are mentally disabled.

The Frances R. Soderberg Memorial Scholarship will be awarded to a current college student, or college-bound student who shares her commitment for education of individuals with disabilities and improving their overall quality of life.

Preferential consideration will be given to North Shore residents. This resident must be a student pursuing a degree or other higher education/vocational career that will help those with disabilities. The selection committee would also like to see evidence of the student’s involvement with the special needs community.

To be considered for the scholarship, please send a personal statement, including personal and professional goals to info@soderbergins.com. Applications will be accepted through August 1. The award will be made in September 2019.