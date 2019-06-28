CJP is looking for North Shore Host Families for their Young Ambassadors Program for the 2019-2020 school year.

Young Ambassadors Program, known as “Shinshinim,” are recent high school graduates from Israel who spend the school year on the North Shore. Shinshinim are young, fun, engaging representatives of Israel who bring Israel into our community through programs, activities, and lectures.

Host families are needed for two shinshinim, one male and one female. They will arrive at the end of August, and will stay with their first host family until January, and then will move to another host family.

If interested, contact CJP Shinshinim Supervisor Ruth Budelmann at RuthB@cjp.org.