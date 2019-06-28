Marblehead Community Charter Public School has hired Peter Cohen to serve as its Head of School. Cohen’s first day on the job will be July 1.

Currently the principal of Cyrus Peirce Middle School in Nantucket, Cohen has been a public school educator in Massachusetts for over 20 years. Prior to his time in Nantucket, Cohen served as a middle school principal in Westford, and as a history teacher and team leader in Lexington.

Cohen holds an undergraduate degree from Bowdoin College and a Master of Arts in Teaching degree and Certificate of Advanced Graduate Study in Educational Leadership from Simmons University. He earned a Doctoral Degree in Education from Boston College in 2014.

After interviewing candidates for the Head of School position, the Marblehead Charter Board of Trustees, led by Chairman Artie Sullivan, voted unanimously to offer the role to Cohen.

“Peter is clearly the right fit for Charter,” said Artie Sullivan, a member of the school’s Board of Trustees. He cited Cohen’s professional record of supporting creative, project-based learning, a core component of the Marblehead Charter curriculum and school culture.

The Marblehead Charter Board was also impressed by Cohen’s advocacy for progressive professional development models, commitment to empowering teachers, and doctoral research into 1:1 technology initiatives.

“Professional development is so important,” said Marblehead Charter sixth grade teacher and Board member Jessica Xiarhos. “The Head of School selection committee was really impressed with Peter’s ideas about how we can strengthen what we’re doing on that front, both in terms of academics and in terms of social/emotional learning.”