Donald and Carol Lipson of Stoughton are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Traci Lipson to Adam Fink, son of David and Heleene Fink of Marblehead.

Ms. Lipson is a graduate of Lesley University and is a Customer Engagement Coordinator in Westwood.

Mr. Fink is a graduate of UMass Dartmouth and Northeastern University, and is a senior accountant in Medford. A November wedding is planned in Waltham.