Dr. Melvin Miller, 85 – late of Marblehead. Died peacefully on June 29, 2019 after a short, but courageous battle with lymphoma.

Mel was born on March 2, 1934 in Boston to the late Samuel and Goldie Miller. He was the loving husband of Goretti, with whom he spent 28 devoted years of marriage. He was a most loving and proud father to his sons Eric of Kensington, N.H., and Scott of Silver Spring, Md., as well his daughters-in-law Janice and Suzy, his six grandchildren, and his two great-grandchildren. He was also very close to Goretti’s son Helder and her extended family. He was the devoted brother to Ralph. He was previously married to the late Marcia Immerzeel, with whom he maintained a close friendship throughout her life. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)