Pamela (Shwachman) Geller, 51 – late of Brookline. Died on June 18, 2019.

Beloved wife of Jesse Geller. Devoted mother of Levi Samuel Geller. Loving sister of Cindy and Richard Coakley of Marshfield and Sharon and Patrick Connerty of Florida. Cherished daughter of the late Bernard and Elaine (Lutch) Shwachman and daughter-in-law of Rabbi Myron S. and Eileen Geller. Dear sister-in-law of Rebecca and Rabbi Steven Schwartz and Deborah Geller, all of Owings Mills, Md.

Pam had been an active member of the North Shore Jewish community serving on the board of Jewish Family Services, having held the position of President of that organization during her years living on the North Shore.

Funeral services were held on June 20. Expressions of sympathy in Pamela’s memory may be donated to Camp Yavneh, 18 Lucas Pond Road, Northwood, NH 03261, or Pamela Geller Memorial Fund. (Stanetsky, Brookline)