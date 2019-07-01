Tema P. Gouse, 95 – late of Glastonbury, Conn., formerly of Cranston and Providence, R.I. Died on June 21, 2019.

Wife of the late Nathaniel Gouse. Daughter of the late Dr. Herman Pomrenze and Marcia (Chern). Mother of Neil Gouse and his wife Karen of Peabody, and Allen Gouse and his wife Cheryl of Glastonbury, Conn. Grandmother of Courtney and her husband Patrick of Peabody, Rebeka Gouse of New Jersey, and Lauren and her husband Bartley of New York. Dear sister of the late Judd Pomrenze and the late Charlotte Handwerger.

Tema graduated from the University of Illinois, class of ’44 with a BA, and class of ’48 with a Master’s in Social Work. She was a member of Temple Emanu-El in Providence and a life member of Hadasssah. She cherished traveling the world with her husband Nat and the company of her close personal friends.