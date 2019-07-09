Arnold “Arnie” Irving Sager, of Danvers, passed away on July 2, 2019. He was 86.

Son of the late Bessie and Morton Sager. Brother of the late Rebecca Whitney and the late Lillian Green. Loving husband of Barbara L. Sager for 66 incredible years. Devoted father of Bobby Sager and his wife Elaine Sager, David Sager and his late husband Brian Churchill, and Ronald Sager. Proud and loving grandfather to Shane Sager, Cole Sager, and Tess Sager and her fiancé Patrick Hogan.

U.S. Army Veteran, entrepreneur, and a leader in Jewish communities in both Massachusetts and Florida, with roles ranging from president of the synagogue to board member to producer of the annual musical.

Funeral services were held on July 7 at Temple Tiferet Shalom, Peabody. Interment followed at Lebanon Tifereth Israel Cemetery, Peabody.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Lenny Zakim Fund, 33 Arch St., 26th Floor, Boston, MA 02110. Arrangements were handled by Brezniak Funeral Directors, Newton.