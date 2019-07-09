James Kerbel, 86 – late of Revere. Died on July 2, 2019.

Beloved husband of Cynthia Kerbel. Devoted father of Stephanie Beilin, Laura Ives, and David Kerbel. Cherished grandfather of Ari, Evan, Jason, and Katie. Devoted great-grandfather of Zoe and Emily. Loving brother of Patricia Goldman. Dear son of the late Louise and Morris Kerbel.

A graveside service was held on July 7 at Temple Sinai Cemetery, Buxton Road, Danvers.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to Congregation 420, 420 Revere Beach Blvd., Revere, MA 02151. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)