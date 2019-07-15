Barbara (Delson) Brown, 87 – late of Malden, formerly of Harrisburg, Penn., and Windsor, Ontario. Died on July 13, 2019.

Devoted wife of the late Dr. Alan A. Brown. Beloved mother of Fern Remedi-Brown (and Ginny), Stephen Brown (and Marianne), and the late Dennis Brown. Adored grandmother of Samantha (and Bryan), Robert (and Danielle), Yitzchok “Daniel,” Aaron, Alexandra, Antonetta, Michael-Mackenzie, and Maya. Cherished great-grandmother of Arnie. Dear sister of Phyllis AlRoy (and Dennis), Rozanne (and Herman) Richman and Sheila Delson (and Beth).

Services at Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden on July 16. Interment in Peabody. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Temple Tiferet Shalom Peabody, Facing History and Ourselves Brookline or Sowing Opportunities, Inc., Malden. (Goldman)