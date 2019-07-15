Bernice (Block) Siegel, 89 – late of Brighton, formerly of Winthrop. Died on July 12, 2019.

Wife of the late Kenneth Siegel. Mother of Amy Sicairos and Jose Luis Sicairos, and Rob Siegel and Maire Anne Diamond. Grandmother and great-grandmother of seven.

Services were held on July 15 at Temple Israel, Boston. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Burial at Wellwood Cemetery, Farmingdale, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, we request that donations be made to the Bernice Siegel Education Fund at the Women’s Lunch Place, 67 Newbury St., Boston, MA 02116. (Torf)