David J. Cohen, 69 – late of Medford. Died on July 8, 2019.

Devoted husband of Ellen (Gould) Cohen. Dear son of the late Mary (Golomb) and Richard Cohen. Survived by many loving cousins and friends.

Services at the Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden on July 12. Interment was private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the North Shore Animal League America, 25 Davis Ave., Port Washington, NY 11050. (Goldman)