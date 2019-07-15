Debra (Diamond) Shaponick – late of Wilmington, formerly of Revere. Died on July 14, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Albert B. Shaponick. Devoted mother of Judith Giordano and her husband Anthony of Danvers, Rhoda Salemme and her husband Victor of Standish, Maine, Robert Shaponick and his wife Veronica of East Boston, and Marc Shaponick and his wife Laura Boerman of Tewksbury. Loving daughter of the late Frank Diamond and the late Mary Diamond. Dear sister of Edward Diamond of Chelsea, Dorothy Desposito of Northborough, the late George Diamond, and the late Mildred Morris. Loving grandmother of Eric and Jonathan Giordano, William Salemme, Hailey Mancini, Jillian, Justin and Michael Shaponick, and Joseph Boerman. Cherished great-grandmother of four.

Services at the Torf Funeral Service, 151 Washington Ave., Cary Sq., Chelsea, on July 16. Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Debra’s memory to the Lewy Body Dementia Association. (Torf)