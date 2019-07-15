MARBLEHEAD ­ – At least two fliers denying the Holocaust were found on Monday morning on the grounds of Temple Emanu-El in Marblehead.

The fliers, signed by the Holocaust denial group Daily Stormer included the language: “Holo-caust = Fake News. The people that lied about soap and lampshades are lying about gas chambers and ovens.” The posters were attached to a no parking sign and the synagogue’s main sign by its entrance.

“Sadly, this is not an isolated or unique incident here in Marblehead or for the Jewish community – to be targeted for anti-Semitic hate literature messaging and Holocaust denial,” said Rabbi David Meyer, who leads Temple Emanu-El. “The important thing is that we respond to it by bringing on board our community partners, such as the anti-Defamation League, Marblehead Police Department, the press and other local colleagues and congregations. Not only to be on alert, but also to continue standing together against such hatred.”

Jamie Friedman, the temple’s executive director, said a Hebrew School teacher alerted the temple about the hate posters Monday morning. She said the temple immediately notified the Marblehead Police.

“My thoughts are that having someone have that hate and be on our property is chilling. We know about this. It’s not an isolated incident,” said Friedman.

In recent decades in Marblehead, several anti-Semitic incidents have occurred at temples, and on public places. More than 25 years ago, Temple Emanu-El and the nearby Jewish Community Center were defaced with swastikas and other hate speech. In July, 2017, a slew of anti-Semitic and hate slogans was painted on the Marblehead Neck causeway. In 2016, police were summoned to an athletic field at Marblehead High School where they discovered that the phrase “JEWS DID 9/11” had been raked into the infield dirt. Also that year, swastikas were found painted in public places, including a Marblehead basketball court. To date, there have been no arrests for those incidents.

Meyer said the temple planned to share video from its surveillance system to the police.

“It’s an active investigation. We’re still trying to determine the timeline when it occurred, and we’re still seeking out any information,” said Marblehead Police Chief Robert O. Picariello.

Meyer believes Jews should not be intimidated by the Holocaust denial language. “My message is that standing together proudly and strongly remains as important now as it has always been, perhaps even more important. We will not be frightened or bullied into cowardice and will stand strong for what this temple and what the Jewish people have always stood for.

“Holocaust denial is a tool of Jew hatred, as well as a tool of anti-Israel activism. And it goes hand and hand with other messages of racism that target against the Jewish people.”