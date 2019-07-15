Joseph Terban, 93 – late of Peabody. Died on July 11, 2019.

Devoted husband of the late Marcia (Doxer) Terban. Beloved father of Lori Terban, Laynie Terban and her partner Carl Hardy, and the late Robert Terban. Cherished grandfather of Aimee and her husband Jason Stone, and Jeffrey Terban. Proud great-grandfather of Marlee Stone and Brett Stone. Dear brother of Harry Terban, Esther Bloch, Rita Singer, Shirley McLaughlin, the late Jack Terban, Bernard Terban, Frances Green, and Eleanor Strauss.

Services at the Chapel of Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon on July 15. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Cancer Society, 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. (Goldman)