Musia Vaysman, 92 – late of Lynn. Died on July 11, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Yudko Vaysman. Devoted mother of Marat Vaysman and his wife Olga and Boris Vaysman and his wife Faina. Cherished grandmother of Marissa, Larisa, and Diana. Treasured great-grandmother of Miriam, Yael, and Yehuda. Dear daughter of the late Levi and Chaia (Lechovitzer) Rabin.

A funeral service for Musia was held on July 12 at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. Interment followed at Ahavath Achim Anshe Sfard Cemetery, 89 Lake Shore Road, Lynn, MA 01904. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)