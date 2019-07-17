Dr. Hubert “Hue” S. Henken D.M.D., 90 – late of Wakefield, formerly of Malden. Beloved husband of Donna (Morrow) Henken and the late Frances (Kalman) Henken. Died at home on July 15, 2019, surrounded by his family.

Born in Malden, he was the son of the late Henry and Florence (Siegel) Henken. Hue was raised and educated in Malden, a graduate of Malden High School. He continued his education at the Tufts Dental School and his undergraduate from Boston College. Hue had a private dental practice which served the community of Wakefield for many years.

Hubert was also a United States Navy veteran of the Korean War.

In addition to his wife, Hue is survived by his daughter Risa Webb of Wakefield; his sister Marcia Stone of Fla.; his sister-in-law Esther Henken of N.H.; his grandchildren Julie and Nicholas Webb; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Earl Henken and his brother-in-law Barry Stone.

Private graveside services were held at the Temple Emmanuel Cemetery, Wakefield. Assisting the family with arrangements was the Torf Funeral Service, Chelsea. Contributions in Hubert’s memory may be made to the charity of one’s choice.