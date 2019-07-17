Sidney Katzman and Sheila (Sofnas) Katzman, of Medford, formerly of Chelsea, died on July 12, 2019, entering into eternal rest together, hours of one another.

Devoted father and mother of Lisa Forman and her husband Andrew of Plymouth and Robin Eddington and her husband Patrick of Annandale, Va. Dear brother and sister of Myer Katzman and the late Robert and Joseph Katzman, the living Marilyn Mazer and the late Geraldine Feitelberg. Loving grandparents of Rebecca Forman and Rachel Forman. Also survived by extended family and friends.

Graveside services for both Sidney and Sheila was held on July 16 at the Chelsea Jewish Community Cemetery, 16 Buxton Road, Danvers. Rabbi Earl Kideckel officiated. Contribution in Sidney and Sheila’s name can be made to the charity of one’s choice. (Torf)