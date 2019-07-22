Clarence M. Shapiro, 96 – late of West Orange, N.J., formerly of Chelsea. Died on July 18, 2019.

Beloved husband of the late Deena (Katz) Shapiro. Devoted father of Shelley Geila Shapiro, Karen Ora Shapiro, Aviva Lana Shapiro, and Abba David Shapiro. Loving son of the late Harry and Tillie Shapiro. Dear brother of Judith Lubov and the late Richard Shapiro. Adoring grandfather of Sarah, Omri, Shachar, Keshet, Maayan, Emily, Daniel, and Ian. Great-grandfather of Idan, Lior, and Lavi.

Clarence was a veteran of World War II, serving as a radio operator, expert rifleman, and first-class gunner in the 102 division Antiaircraft Brigade. He graduated from Northeastern University College of Engineering in 1949 with a BS in Electrical Engineering. He was an avid stamp and coin collector, an amateur ham radio operator, and a cameraman at CBS in the early days of television.

Services were held at the Tifereth Israel of Revere Cemetery, 232 Fuller St., Everett, on July 21. (Torf)