Raisa Shusterman, 90 – late of Salem. Died on July 20, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Yefim Shusterman. Devoted mother of Alla Nesterchuk (Leonid) and Rita Shusterman. Cherished grandmother of Galina Nesterchuk, Yuriy Nesterchuk (Yuliya), and Svetlana Sapozhnik (Vladimir). Treasured great-grandmother of Alyssa and Anna Sapozhnik and David and Sofiya Nesterchuk. The loving sister of Aron Fuksman and the late Frida Kellerman. Dear daughter of the late Aizik and Sonya Fuksman. Raisa will also be missed by many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service for Raisa will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem. Interment will follow at Pride of Lynn Cemetery, 89 Lake Shore Road, Lynn.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.