Last week, video security cameras recorded a man dressed in shorts, sneakers, and a T-shirt casually strolling onto the grounds of Temple Emanu-El in Marblehead. The recording appears to show the man posting a paper on the temple’s entrance sign before jogging away into the darkness.

The flyer that was found on the temple’s entrance sign is detailed on page 1 of this publication. It refers to the Holocaust as “fake news” and asserts that “the people that lied about soap and lampshades are lying about gas chambers and ovens.”

Over 400,000 American soldiers died during World War II to protect democracy. It is with deep sadness that 74 years after the Nazi death camps were discovered some Americans still deny that the Holocaust took place. Six million Jews died at the hands of the Nazis and their allies, and upon discovery of the camps General Dwight D. Eisenhower anticipated that a day might come when Nazi atrocities would be denied. That’s why he ordered the filming and photographing of camps as they were liberated.

According to the United State Holocaust Memorial Museum, upon visiting Ohrdruf-Nord, a subcamp of Buchenwald on April 12, 1945, Eisenhower described what he saw as “beyond the American mind to comprehend.” In June of 1945, he told the media: “The bestiality displayed there was not merely piled up bodies of people that had starved to death, but to follow out the road and see where they tried to evacuate them so they could still work, you could see where they sprawled on the road. You could go to their burial pits and see horrors that really I wouldn’t even want to begin to describe. I think people ought to know about such things.”

The Holocaust has never been a subject for debate. It was meticulously documented by the Nazis, and then by Allied troops. Americans who deny the Holocaust and yet cling to the flag

and purport to put “America first” need to be confronted every time they lie and defame the victims of Nazi Germany.

Never again.