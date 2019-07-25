Temple Emanu-El of Haverhill is excited to welcome Jennifer Stevens, a second-year rabbinic student from Hebrew College, who will serve a one-year term as rabbinic intern beginning July 1, assisting Cantor Vera Broekhuysen, spiritual leader of Temple Emanu-El.

Jen is a candidate for rabbinic ordination and Master of Jewish Education in June 2023. She brings a wealth of experience as a Jewish educator, cantorial soloist, and service leader.

“We are excited to have Jen Stevens join the Temple Emanu-El community as a rabbinic intern for the next 12 months,” said Scott Hannula, chair of the search committee. “She has significant experience as a cantorial soloist and a religious educator. The committee felt that Jen’s skills, talents, and outgoing nature would be an excellent complement to our dynamic spiritual leader, Cantor Vera.”

Jen is originally from the Midwest and completed her undergraduate education at Indiana University with a Bachelor of Science in Business, majoring in marketing and international studies. After moving to Boston, she discovered her passion for learning Hebrew and Judaism. In 2005, she completed a Master of Arts in Jewish Studies at Hebrew College. Through her experiences teaching in local area synagogues and at Prozdor, Hebrew College’s center for teen learning, she fell in love with Jewish education.

Jen lives in Natick with her spouse, Aaron, and their three children. In addition to enjoying time with her family and friends, Jen spends her time outside of school reading, playing clarinet and enjoying music, baking, and walking through the woods.