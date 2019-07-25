The Juvenile Aid Scholarship Organ­ization recently presented a total of $17,000 in scholarships to recent high school graduates and college students. The funds given were raised by the organization and augmented by memorial gifts.

The memorial gifts were given in memory of Harriet Diamond, Janice Frisch, Janice Cohen, Howard Steven Feffer, Marnell Goodman, Harriet and Harold Liftman, Alan Perlow, and Jamie Blau.

Recipients pictured are: Brandon Roth, Talia Hazlett, Frederic Paster, Herschel Muntiu, Russell Paster, Katherine Veytsman, Marina McKeever, Claire Powell, and Joe McKeever. Missing from the photo are Camille Szotttfried, Ethan Keller, Jacob Keller, Anastasia Vainas, Glenn Veytsman, Olivia Hazlett, and Adam Linsky.