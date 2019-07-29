Cantor Emil Berkovits, 82, of Delray Beach and formerly of Boynton Beach, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, surrounded by his family.

Cantor Berkovits was born in what is now Sturovo, Slovakia. He has was the cantor at Congregation Shirat Hayam in Swampscott for many years, and, in his retirement, was a cantor with Temple Torat Emet in Boynton Beach, Fla.

Cantor Berkovits was the beloved husband of Lili; the devoted father of Brian (Brissa) Berkovits, Joel Miller, Anne (Brian Glasberg) Miller, and Debbie Baigrie; a cherished grandfather of six and great-grandfather of two; and dear brother of Edward (Roz) Berkovits.

Funeral services and interment will be in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Cantor Berkovits’s family suggest to those who wish to honor him with a contribution to think kindly of the Lynn Cancer Institute, 701 NW 13th St., Boca Raton, FL 33486.